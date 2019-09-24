New York Mets

Newsday
46788466_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo's walk-off walk keeps Mets' slim playoff hopes alive | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura September 24, 2019 11:17 PM Newsday 2m

It’s the slightest of hopes – mathematically negligible enough to seem impossible. But the Mets on Tuesday proved true to their word: They would fight until the very end, or for as long as the season

Tweets