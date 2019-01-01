New York Mets

Mets 5, Marlins 4 (11 INN) 9/24/19

Michael Conforto hit two home runs and Brandon Nimmo delivered a walk-off walk to lift the Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Marlins Tuesday night. With the win, the Mets tied the Cubs in the Wild Car…

