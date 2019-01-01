New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets pitcher earns first win after three years of losing, and it saves the season
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3m
Mets reliever Paul Sewald earned his first win Tuesday to end an NL record 14-game losing streak.
Tweets
-
Local hockey about to make a comeback https://t.co/Ws1foSQUpsBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/eBcY6vuTAx PodcasTX. #SoxDaily @WEEITV / Radio Personality
-
CC makes first regular-season relief appearance https://t.co/E36zJYdGxcTV / Radio Network
-
Third-ranked #Mets prospect @andresgimenez is starting to heat up in Arizona 🔥🔥 📈https://t.co/bCV64rdLsXOfficial League Account
-
Topping off an amazing win was meeting some amazing people! #tyburrell #kalpenn #hurlersProspect
-
- More Mets Tweets