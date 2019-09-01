New York Mets

nj.com
46794925_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Stage set for Cubs’ Theo Epstein to return to Red Sox? Latest on Boston’s GM search - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Boston Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski less than one year after winning the 2018 World Series.

Tweets