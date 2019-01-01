New York Mets

Paul Sewald picks up first career win, ends MLB-record streak

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

In one of the more interesting games of the season for the Mets -- one that had a pair of two-run home runs by Michael Conforto, including one in the bottom of the ninth and a walk-off walk to keep New York in playoff contention with five games left...

