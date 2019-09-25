New York Mets
Mets Morning News for September 25, 2019
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 38s
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
Ok. Fair. But, of his 33 home runs this season, 14 of them have either tied or given the #Mets the lead. He also has 91 RBI this season. So when you look at the big picture with Conforto, it’s fair to expect his numbers close and late can and will improve in time.@michaelgbaron Conforto can't handle the pressure.... Look at how he handles high vs low leverage situations https://t.co/0Ln7ups5WCBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom should win the Cy Young either way, but he could put an exclamation point on his 2019 season with a gem tonight. https://t.co/2pSiRRfQQMBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom is likely making his last start of 2019 tonight, and he goes into it as the favorite for the NL Cy Young. https://t.co/mmLkY97VxLBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DPLennon: #Mets number isn’t up - yet. https://t.co/gC0ZtmsS3nBeat Writer / Columnist
#Mets wRC+’ers since August 1: Robinson Canó (183) Brandon Nimmo (163) JD Davis (150) Jeff McNeil (149) Wilson Ramos (140) Pete Alonso (136) Michael Conforto (124) Amed Rosario (103) Todd Frazier (97)Blogger / Podcaster
Who wore it betterBeat Writer / Columnist
