Andres Gimenez Tallies Three RBI in Scorpions Loss

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 2m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Mesa Solar Sox (3-3) 8, Scottsdale Scorpions (3-3) 4 Box Score2B Luis Carpio: 2-for-4, R, 2B, K | .333 AVG/.833 OPSSS Andres Gimenez: 2-for-4, 3 RBI(4), K |

