New York Mets

Mack's Mets

METS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RETIRE JERRY KOOSMAN’S UNIFORM #36

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

METS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RETIRE JERRY KOOSMAN’S UNIFORM #36 FLUSHING, N.Y., September 24, 2019 –  The New York Mets today announced t...

Tweets