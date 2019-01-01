New York Mets

Metsblog
46634548_thumbnail

WATCH: No. 4 Citi Field Moment - David Wright

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Citi and SNY bring you the Top 10 Moments in Citi Field history! After a fan vote, coming in at No. 4 is David Wright taking the field for the final time on Sept. 29, 2018.

Tweets