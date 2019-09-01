New York Mets

Mets Merized
Paul Sewald Got First Win After MLB Record 118 Games Without One

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 7m

Paul Sewald came in to pitch the 11th inning on Tuesday night and struck out two batters in the top of the inning to keep the game tied at 4-4.In the bottom of the inning, the Mets' offense wo

