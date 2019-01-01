New York Mets

Metsblog
46802455_thumbnail

With Jerry Koosman's number getting retired, here are four more Mets deserving of the honor

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Koosman will become just the third player (along with Tom Seaver's No. 41 and Mike Piazza's No. 31) to have his number retired, and will be the first non-Hall-of-Famer to receive the honor.

Tweets