Jeff Wilpon owns the New York team in the new Call Of Duty e-sports league

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Sorry Wilpon boycotters, no Call Of Duty for you! The teams — based in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris, Seattle and Toronto, with two in Los Angeles — were sold via the same franchise model Activision Blizzard employed...

