New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff Wilpon owns the New York team in the new Call Of Duty e-sports league
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Sorry Wilpon boycotters, no Call Of Duty for you! The teams — based in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris, Seattle and Toronto, with two in Los Angeles — were sold via the same franchise model Activision Blizzard employed...
Tweets
-
The Jacob deGrom Cy Young Award campaign season is underway. Tonight he will look to become the3rd #Mets pitcher ever to post consecutive 250 strikeout seasons (Seaver in 70-71 and Gooden in 84-85). NL Ranks in the attached image. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nice job, @mnioannou!New Post: MMO Exclusive: Talking Mets With Ed Kranepool https://t.co/3aOzzmK4cv #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This talk about trading Michael Conforto--My take nobody in untouchable but this player reminds me so much of David Wright in both ability and leadership ...I'd keep him because he is a HUGE part of the solution......Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TONIGHT! Dugger, Rojas, and the #Marlins take on deGrom 🐐, Nimmo 😄, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on SNY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Phil_Sanchez: Should win the the Cy Young again. https://t.co/TyLw7Zo2JhBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets fans are literally witnessing a generational talent in Jacob deGrom.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets