New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike Freire - Well, It Was Fun While It Lasted
by: Mike Freire — Mack's Mets 4m
I am writing this article on the morning of 09/25/19, so the Mets haven't TECHNICALLY been eliminated from the Wild Card chase, but the...
Tweets
-
Nice job, @mnioannou!New Post: MMO Exclusive: Talking Mets With Ed Kranepool https://t.co/3aOzzmK4cv #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This talk about trading Michael Conforto--My take nobody in untouchable but this player reminds me so much of David Wright in both ability and leadership ...I'd keep him because he is a HUGE part of the solution......Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TONIGHT! Dugger, Rojas, and the #Marlins take on deGrom 🐐, Nimmo 😄, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM in the Big Apple! Watch on SNY! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Phil_Sanchez: Should win the the Cy Young again. https://t.co/TyLw7Zo2JhBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets fans are literally witnessing a generational talent in Jacob deGrom.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom leads the majors with a 1.99 ERA (32 earned runs/145.0 innings) since May 22. He is 7-3 in that span across 22 starts with an NL-leading 181 strikeouts & just and 29 walks. His 145.0 innings are the fifth-most in baseball in that span. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets