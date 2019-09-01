New York Mets

Mets Merized
46804757_thumbnail

Five Mets Who Could Join Jerry Koosman in Having Numbers Retired

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 3m

In a shock to everyone, the New York Mets announced they were going to retire Jerry Koosman's number 36. Previously, as was the case with Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza, the Mets standard for retiring

Tweets