9/25/19 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 39s
For at least one more day, the New York Mets (82-75) are still alive. The Mets rallied to defeat the Miami Marlins (55-102) 5-4 in extra innings, but they need a miracle to even have a shot at a po…
The uniformed schoolkids on this playground seem pampered even by Upper East Side standards, so I looked up their elementary school and learned it costs $50,000 a year. No wonder they suck at sharing.TV / Radio Personality
.@EvanRobertsWFAN says Jerry Koosman number retirement "ticks me off." Find out why. https://t.co/Zndu9SV9zW #MetsTV / Radio Network
2019 Championship Merch is available now for preorder online at https://t.co/G5q0PP5Eyt - coming soon to the store 🏆Minors
if the #mets survive tonight night (and all the rest of the nights so that sunday matters), it is safe to say that deGrom will pitch on sunday. @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
Mickey Callaway on Marcus Stroman and this topic: “I’m thrilled we have him in our rotation.”Straight cash homie. 🤷🏾♂️ #HDMH https://t.co/Lof6HWaZk6Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @OenophileTravel: @metsfan49 @KnicksJetsMetsL @OmarMinayaFan I.. agree with you.. but I would also say this year was the best of the 3 (19/20/21) Brodie did all he could this year to win.. now you have to pay deGrom real money, Conforto will get legit money.. budgets are set.. same team next year.. older CanoBlogger / Podcaster
