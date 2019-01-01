New York Mets

Jacob deGrom aims to bolster his Cy Young bid as Mets face Marlins, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

The Mets (82-75, 5.0 GB for second Wild Card) continue their final homestand of the season as they face the Marlins (55-102) on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

