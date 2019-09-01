New York Mets

Callaway: We Need To Score Runs When DeGrom Pitches

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 28s

Wednesday night's game against the Miami Marlins could be Jacob deGrom's last start of the season.I hope it's not. If it's his last start of the season that means that the Mets have been elimi

