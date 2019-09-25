New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman responds to Brian Cashman’s jab
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 1m
Yankees GM Brian Cashman recently said the Yankees didn’t think Marcus Stroman would be a “difference-maker.” Stroman responded on Twitter yesterday.
Tweets
-
@metsfanod: @OGTedBerg The circumstances aren't important, but I was watching with a 99 year old woman who sprung forward from her hospital bed and exclaimed how handsome you are when Alex interviewed you.
-
RT @JaysonL56: @michaelgbaron FixedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom's current scoreless streak: 21 innings. #Mets
-
Jacob deGrom is up to 21 consecutive scoreless innings.
-
Jacob deGrom is up to 21 consecutive scoreless innings.
-
Cano has 8 XBH since returning from the IL in 18 games. #MetsRobinson Cano now has 919 career extra base hits, that is one shy of tying Willie McCovey for 63rd on the all-time list.
