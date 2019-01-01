New York Mets

WATCH: Pete Alonso inching closer to history with 3-run home run

Mets slugger Pete Alonso is on the heels of history now. Padding to a 4-0 win, the rookie crushed a three-run home run to extend the Met lead over the Miami Marlins to 7-0.

