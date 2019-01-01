New York Mets
WATCH: Pete Alonso inching closer to history with 3-run home run
Mets slugger Pete Alonso is on the heels of history now. Padding to a 4-0 win, the rookie crushed a three-run home run to extend the Met lead over the Miami Marlins to 7-0.
RT @metsfanod: @OGTedBerg The circumstances aren’t important, but I was watching with a 99 year old woman who sprung forward from her hospital bed and exclaimed how handsome you are when Alex interviewed you.TV / Radio Personality
RT @JaysonL56: @michaelgbaron FixedBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom’s current scoreless streak: 21 innings. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Jacob deGrom is up to 21 consecutive scoreless innings.Super Fan
Jacob deGrom is up to 21 consecutive scoreless innings.Beat Writer / Columnist
Cano has 8 XBH since returning from the IL in 18 games. #MetsRobinson Cano now has 919 career extra base hits, that is one shy of tying Willie McCovey for 63rd on the all-time list.Blogger / Podcaster
