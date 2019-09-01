New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff McNeil Out For Rest of Season With Right Distal Ulnar Fracture

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 30s

The Mets announced that x-rays have shown that Jeff McNeil suffered a right distal ulnar fracture and that he will miss the remainder of the season.- Josh Finkelstein -Original Post- 9:20

