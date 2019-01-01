New York Mets

The Score
46816666_thumbnail

Mets eliminated from playoff contention after GM called them division favorites

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 5m

The New York Mets will fall short of their playoff goal this season, after rookie general manager Brodie Van Wagenen anointed his club as "the favorites in the division" this past winter.The Milwaukee Brewers' 9-2 victory against the Cincinnati Reds...

Tweets