Mets eliminated from playoff contention after GM called them division favorites
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 5m
The New York Mets will fall short of their playoff goal this season, after rookie general manager Brodie Van Wagenen anointed his club as "the favorites in the division" this past winter.The Milwaukee Brewers' 9-2 victory against the Cincinnati Reds...
Jacob deGrom says this is both an encouraging and a disappointing night for him: "You look at some of the games we lost that we should've won, that would've put us in a better position...but at the same time it's encouraging, a lot of these guys are going to be back"
As Jacob deGrom nears his second Cy Young, the Mets failing him has gotten old, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/hW2V7vELj2
In his last postgame, deGrom shouts out Wilson Ramos unprompted again. There's a lot of love there.
"i thought we played good baseball down the stretch to stay in it... but milwaukee was just off the charts." - mickey "what we did in that second half was pretty special, and they're gonna take that into next season and keep on riding that wave."
Jacob deGrom and Pete Alonso showcased how talented the Mets are, how good they can be. It did not matter on a night the elimination bell tolled.
Mickey Callaway: "I think that I am the right guy to lead that team in there. And I will do that to the best of my ability as long as I can."
