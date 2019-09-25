New York Mets

WFAN
46817016_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil Suffers Fractured Wrist As Mets Get Eliminated From Playoff Contention

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 4m

For McNeil, he finishes his first full season batting .318, with 23 home runs, 38 doubles, and 75 RBI.

Tweets