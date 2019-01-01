New York Mets

Mets' Jeff McNeil Out for Season After Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 3m

The New York Mets will have to play out the rest of the string in the 2019 season without left fielder Jeff McNeil . According to Anthony DiComo of MLB .com, McNeil suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist...

