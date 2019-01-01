New York Mets
deGrom makes final case for Cy Young repeat
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
When Mets manager Mickey Callaway proclaimed in early September that no candidate for the National League Cy Young Award had been “near as good” as Jacob deGrom, the opinion seemed a bit premature. To be sure, deGrom was enjoying a fine encore to...
RT @NewsdaySports: Jacob DeGrom adds to Cy Young resume in win over Marlins, but Mets are eliminated from playoff chase: https://t.co/z7x7SIJIt6 | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/UrS5T0tlRlBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: As Jacob deGrom nears his second Cy Young, the Mets failing him has gotten old, @DPLennon writes: https://t.co/hW2V7vELj2 https://t.co/W9lTlrzFDdBeat Writer / Columnist
