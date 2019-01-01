New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
46819979_thumbnail

deGrom makes final case for Cy Young repeat

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

When Mets manager Mickey Callaway proclaimed in early September that no candidate for the National League Cy Young Award had been “near as good” as Jacob deGrom, the opinion seemed a bit premature. To be sure, deGrom was enjoying a fine encore to...

Tweets