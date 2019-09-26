New York Mets
New York Mets should consider these four players for jersey retirement
by: Dan Stokes — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2m
The New York Mets announced they will retire Jerry Koosman's jersey number 36 next season. Here are some other worthy candidates for the honor. New York Me...
Imagine if you would if the Mets had a bullpen that worked? Then count just the games that Diaz alone blew and the Mets are talking playoffs not bemoaning being eliminated
