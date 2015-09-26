New York Mets

The Mets Police
46824083_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Death comes for the 2019 Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The 2019 Mets have been eliminated.  The other teams have come, and they got them. SLACKISH REACTION:  So I was watching the game and it was like 3-0 or whatever and I decided to catch up on the news for 10 minutes.  I have YouTubeTV with unlimited...

Tweets