New York Mets

Metsblog
46827174_thumbnail

After Mets elimination, Mickey Callaway discussed future: 'I think that I'm the right guy to lead that team in there'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 23s

Speaking Wednesday night after the Mets were offically eliminated from playoff contention after the Brewers beat the Reds, Mets manager Mickey Callaway addressed his job status for the 2020 season.

Tweets