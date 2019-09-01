New York Mets
Thank You 2019 Mets Players
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 57s
Now that the Mets postseason hopes are officially over, there will come a time to write post mortems to assess all that went wrong and how the Mets could improve in the future. Before doing that, w…
