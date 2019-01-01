New York Mets

A fractured right wrist ends an Amazin’ season for Jeff McNeil

by: Daniel Yanofsky

Not only did the Mets lose out on a chance at making the playoffs last night (September 25), they also lost a key player to end the season. Jeff McNeil, one of the teams hottest hitters this year, was hit by a pitch, fracturing a bone in his right...

