New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso Joining Hall of Famers In Record Books
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 1m
Johnny Mize, Willie Mays, and Pete Alonso.As noted by Mark Simon of Sports Info Solutions, in the annals of New York National League baseball, that trio are the only three to ever hit 51 homer
Tweets
-
RT @GemmaKaneko: @emmaspan @thorn_john @OGTedBerg I lost and the headline in my hometown paper was "baseball writer strikes out" but I DID make some new twitter friends including one Ted BergTV / Radio Personality
-
Mickey Callaway heads into uncertain future with Mets vowing to never give up https://t.co/h7pm2RsfBB @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
Be here for #FanAppreciationWeekend at @CitiField this weekend. Get 50% tickets tonight and all weekend long. https://t.co/mXOyOzFF8XOfficial Team Account
-
RT @DougWilliamsSNY: Will be on WFAN with @MaggieGray and @BartScott57 at 1:40 talking Mets and Yanks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Maybe next year, @KenDavidoff https://t.co/m12FKHxKPBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Maybe next year, @KenDavidoff https://t.co/m12FKHxKPBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets