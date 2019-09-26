New York Mets

New York Post
46834239_thumbnail

What Brodie Van Wagenen should do to improve 2020 Mets

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2m

Boldness won Brodie Van Wagenen the job of Mets general manager, and lost the season. The Wilpons wanted to hear the word “rebuild” as much as “Madoff,” and Van Wagenen sold ownership that the

Tweets