New York Mets

Metsblog

7 things to know with Mets ace Jacob deGrom on verge of second-straight Cy Young

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 37s

In his final start of the season, Jacob deGrom allowed just two hits while striking out seven during 7.0 scoreless innings against the Marlins. As a result, it seems like a lock that he will win his second consecutive Cy Young Award.

Tweets