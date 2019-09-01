New York Mets

Mets Merized
46801848_thumbnail

Michael Conforto’s Main Goal: To Win World Series as a Met

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 20m

Mets' outfielder Michael Conforto is wrapping up yet another successful season, but his main goal is to win a World Series in Queens.Conforto told reporters on Wednesday that he loves New York

Tweets