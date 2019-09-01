New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Michael Conforto’s Main Goal: To Win World Series as a Met
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 20m
Mets' outfielder Michael Conforto is wrapping up yet another successful season, but his main goal is to win a World Series in Queens.Conforto told reporters on Wednesday that he loves New York
Tweets
-
I was just blocked by @NYP_Brooksie for speaking the truthBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso is extremely great and a ton of fun. Aaron Judge is better. The constant flexing on this on both sides, is weird. Mets should in any event want to win a World Series, not the young outfielder debate on Twitter. Like Marks said, and I before him: bigger goalsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is another gem @NYP_Brooksie This is another gem and essentially my issue with parachute hatchet jobs - seems like Torts had an issue with it https://t.co/heqEMwpKMvBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is another gem and essentially my issue with parachute hatchet jobs - seems like Torts had an issue with it https://t.co/heqEMwpKMvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
but who’s counting?! (me. i’m ready.)Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets