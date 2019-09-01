New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dominic Smith Activated, Jeff McNeil to the IL

by: Michelle Ioannou

With four games left in the 2019 Mets season, we may see Dominic Smith make a return to the field. This is great. What's not so great? That Jeff McNeil has been placed on the 60-Day IL.I know,

