Mets' Jeff McNeil needs surgery for fractured wrist
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
McNeil suffered a right distal ulnar fracture during the sixth inning on Wednesday night at Citi Field when Marlins LHP Josh Smith hit him with an 89 MPH fastball.
