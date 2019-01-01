New York Mets

Mets activate Dom Smith from the 60-Day IL

With just four games left in the season, the Mets have activated Dom Smith from the 60-Day IL.The 24-year-old has been out since July 26 due to a stress fracture in his left foot. He became eligible to return to active roster on Sept. 25.

