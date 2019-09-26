New York Mets
Pssst Baseball…..Inaction with occasional Pete Alonso Home Runs is a bad product
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
Hey it’s me again with yet another sure to be Unpopular Take. I see Mets Manager For Now Mickey Callaway is thinking about batting Pete first so he can hit EVEN MORE HOME RUNS and break the record set by that other guy across town. Yawn. Look, I’m...
Tweets
As the Mets face the Marlins for the last time this season, Zack Wheeler makes what might be his last start in the orange and blue. https://t.co/NsaUundUgTBlogger / Podcaster
But no decision final or expected to become final until after season ends. Meetings still to be had.Multiple people connected to the Mets will be surprised if Mickey Callaway returns as manager next season, per @martinonyc https://t.co/101GuICFTx https://t.co/3j0Eabv7DoBeat Writer / Columnist
Multiple people connected to the Mets will be surprised if Mickey Callaway returns as manager next season, per @martinonyc https://t.co/101GuICFTxTV / Radio Network
#Marlins at #Mets, (J.Yamamoto vs Z.Wheeler) 7:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/tnYXeDs1PX #getreadyMisc
Beat Writer / Columnist
