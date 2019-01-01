New York Mets

Mets' Pete Alonso will donate his custom cleats to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum

Earlier this month, Pete Alonso spearheaded an effort for all of his teammates to wear cleats dedicated to 9/11 victims and their families on the 18th anniversary of the tragic events.

