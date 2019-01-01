New York Mets

Smith achieves goal of returning to play in 2019

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

Mets first baseman Dominic Smith returned from the injured list Thursday, fulfilling a goal that he set the moment doctors diagnosed him with a stress fracture in his left foot in late July. Smith wanted to appear in another game before the end of...

