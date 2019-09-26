New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith makes successful return from stress fracture in left foot | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 26, 2019 7:33 PM — Newsday 4m
A day after the Mets’ season effectively ended, Dominic Smith’s re-started. The Mets activated Smith from the 60-day injured list Thursday, making Smith’s comeback attempt from a stress fracture in hi
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso, who has broken his hand 3 times, offered advice to Jeff McNeil today: “I know he loves to golf and I know he’s an active guy, and I said to take it slow. He is going into the offseason and he doesn’t need to rush back. Just be diligent after you get the cast off."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With three strikeouts so far tonight, Zack Wheeler has 188 on the season, a new career high.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nice job by Wheeler to get through the 2nd unscathed! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DoubleE07: @Metstradamus Has Callaway won any challenges this year?Blogger / Podcaster
-
With Phillie loss, Mets have clinched 3rd place. #WooHooBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESegarra86: Mickey is trying to leave with a ‘bang’. Oh wait, he said he’s the right man for the job. Never mind. #Mets https://t.co/7h2VMb5FgEBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets