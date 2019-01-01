New York Mets
Jacob deGrom: A Test Case That Certifies A New Era In Baseball
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3m
If Jacob deGrom wins his second successive Cy Young, it will mark a turning point in how starting pitchers are viewed in baseball...
Tweets
-
Curtis. No middle name. Granderson. Homer, rib eye. #MarlinsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wow. Zack Wheeler just allowed back-to-back jacks. The Marlins lead, 3-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Heineman homers and the #Markins tie it up at 2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ryan might get his wish. Tyler Heineman hits his first career home run to tie the game in the eighth.@JustinCToscano So now we root for extras, right?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Marlins 2 @ #Mets 2 [T8-1o]: Tyler Heineman homers (1): line drive to RF (2-run) Hit: 385.53ft, 97.26mph, 22.61° Pitch: 96.6mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Zack Wheeler, 21)Misc
