New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: Koosman once again proves he’s the best!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 28s
Man I love Koosman Day. I’ve told you all summer this guy is the best pitcher on the team, and the second half has proven this. Figure around 1982 or so we’ll be taking our flying cars out to Shea to see the Mets retire 36! In the meantime, savor...
Tweets
-
JIMMY GRAHAM PLAYED HOOPS BRAD STEVENS LOOKS YOUNG TODD FRAZIER MET DEREK JETER TELL ME MORE SPORTS STUFFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another Twitter fight for Antonio Brown https://t.co/jGEa9PI0hIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Season 4 of The Good Place reveals that the official song of The Bad Place is the Kars 4 Kids song. I feel seen.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey, an entertaining Thursday Night game.TV / Radio Personality
-
Big Time Baseball: Interviews with Scott Boras and @TylerKepner opt outs, injuries, awards, predictions. https://t.co/Qkn18pECiHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Big decisions loom this offseason for the Mets. How should they go about handling the likes of Edwin Diaz, Jed Lowrie, and more? (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/9HPoAB2HrlTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets