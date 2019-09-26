New York Mets

Zack Wheeler's possible final start with NY Mets is a loss to Marlins

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 20s

Zack Wheeler allows three runs over eight innings, striking out 10 Marlins while knocking in a run himself as Mets lose, 4-2, Thursday.

