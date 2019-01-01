New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jordan Yamamoto records career high 10 strikeouts, Marlins split series with win over Mets
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 7m
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto pitcher 6 shutout innings and recorded a career high 10 strikeouts in the Marlins loss.
Tweets
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ESPN NY Tonight w/ @Hardestyespn: Larry would make one change in the NBA's Top 10 players, and he's not happy with Edwin Diaz. LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/gPEgzXkAP7 https://t.co/Gs8IGF5TUHTV / Radio Personality
-
Zack Wheeler's possible Mets farewell not a winning one https://t.co/o7ODUIad6FBlogger / Podcaster
-
With Jacob deGrom on the verge of back-to-back Cy Young Awards, here are 7 things to note for when he adds more hardware (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/LtvIiB0HpaTV / Radio Network
-
RT @dakern74: Most 9th-inning homers allowed, Mets history: John Franco 31 (14 seasons) Armando Benitez 26 (4½ seasons) Edwin Diaz 15 (all this year) Jesse Orosco 14 Tom Seaver 13 Billy Wagner 13Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ESPN NY Tonight w/ @Hardestyespn: Larry would make one change in the NBA's Top 10 players, and he's not happy with Edwin Diaz. LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://t.co/gPEgzXkAP7TV / Radio Network
-
Would you re-sign Zack Wheeler? #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets