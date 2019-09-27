New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Power Rankings: Astros, Dodgers recapping 2019 in haikus | SI.com
by: Emma Baccellieri September 27, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 1m
Let's sum up the regular season with haikus are each team.
Tweets
-
He was injured on a play that didn't count https://t.co/YPN7i9BNH4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway presses his case https://t.co/B7qhKWM5QJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Quick Hits: Pillar, Mets, White Sox https://t.co/AIaFLDHiMtBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Adrian_ElTitan: So thankful to God for all the blessings in life. Especially being able to travel the World with Betsy. When we first got married we never thought we would be able to be in Milan accomplishing her life long dream after I have lived out my life long dream. #ThankfulThursday https://t.co/JjFwgA1OaIPlayer
-
-
important takeaways: ▪️shannon and i are officially real life besties now ▪️ timothyZoom into Tim @mnioannou @timbhealey @AmitSBadlani https://t.co/fT5VUtVTSjBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets