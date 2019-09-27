New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mickey Callaway details why he should remain Mets manager
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
Mickey Callaway hasn’t heard from team brass about his status for next season, but said Thursday he doesn’t deem it imperative to know anything before the season’s conclusion. The Mets manager
Tweets
-
The back page: A couple of ideas for BVW https://t.co/BCCQy73FvjBlogger / Podcaster
-
He also hit a Grand Slam--June 23, 2008, against the Mets. It wasn't against anybody special, though. Johan Santana.Felix Hernandez made what could be his last start in a @Mariners uniform tonight. He has: -Won a Cy Young -Thrown a perfect game -Struck out 2500+ batters He's the only pitcher ever to do all three of those things for a single team. #TrueToTheBlueOwner / Front Office
-
He's looking for an even better 2020 https://t.co/ZuJArLhfjZBlogger / Podcaster
-
A top-flight rotation couldn't save them in the end https://t.co/3nN5xP1KrwBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's not a guarantee he will be a reliever in the playoffs https://t.co/dZHaVGNZsaBlogger / Podcaster
-
He was injured on a play that didn't count https://t.co/YPN7i9BNH4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets