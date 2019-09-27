New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What Mets’ Jeff McNeil is looking to do for an encore
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
His right arm in a sling and his season over four games prematurely, Jeff McNeil could declare his first full year in the big leagues a success. “It was a good year,” the Mets utilityman said
Tweets
-
The back page: A couple of ideas for BVW https://t.co/BCCQy73FvjBlogger / Podcaster
-
He also hit a Grand Slam--June 23, 2008, against the Mets. It wasn't against anybody special, though. Johan Santana.Felix Hernandez made what could be his last start in a @Mariners uniform tonight. He has: -Won a Cy Young -Thrown a perfect game -Struck out 2500+ batters He's the only pitcher ever to do all three of those things for a single team. #TrueToTheBlueOwner / Front Office
-
He's looking for an even better 2020 https://t.co/ZuJArLhfjZBlogger / Podcaster
-
A top-flight rotation couldn't save them in the end https://t.co/3nN5xP1KrwBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's not a guarantee he will be a reliever in the playoffs https://t.co/dZHaVGNZsaBlogger / Podcaster
-
He was injured on a play that didn't count https://t.co/YPN7i9BNH4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets