New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
M.L.B. Awards 2019: Who Deserves the Honors?
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 19s
The hardware won’t be handed out until after the postseason, but as the regular season wraps up this weekend, here are the players and managers who deserve baseball’s top honors.
Tweets
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: With Jacob deGrom not set to pitch again this season, he will become the 6th pitcher since earned runs became official in both leagues (1913) to post consecutive seasons with 250 strikeouts and a sub-2.50 ERA. The other 5 are all enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. https://t.co/3mcnT6RISABlogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: A couple of ideas for BVW https://t.co/BCCQy73FvjBlogger / Podcaster
-
He also hit a Grand Slam--June 23, 2008, against the Mets. It wasn't against anybody special, though. Johan Santana.Felix Hernandez made what could be his last start in a @Mariners uniform tonight. He has: -Won a Cy Young -Thrown a perfect game -Struck out 2500+ batters He's the only pitcher ever to do all three of those things for a single team. #TrueToTheBlueOwner / Front Office
-
He's looking for an even better 2020 https://t.co/ZuJArLhfjZBlogger / Podcaster
-
A top-flight rotation couldn't save them in the end https://t.co/3nN5xP1KrwBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's not a guarantee he will be a reliever in the playoffs https://t.co/dZHaVGNZsaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets