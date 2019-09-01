New York Mets

MLB rumors: Why Cubs’ Theo Epstein to Red Sox could still happen | Latest on Boston GM search - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein

The Boston Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski less than one year after winning the 2018 World Series. Theo Epstein won two World Series titles in Boston (2004, 2007) and one in Chicago (2016).

