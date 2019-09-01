New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Why Cubs’ Theo Epstein to Red Sox could still happen | Latest on Boston GM search - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The Boston Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski less than one year after winning the 2018 World Series. Theo Epstein won two World Series titles in Boston (2004, 2007) and one in Chicago (2016).
Tweets
-
Last night was Zack Wheeler’s 8th career double-digit strikeout game, which ties him with Al Leiter & R.A. Dickey for 13th-most among all-time @Mets in the regular season. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jonnew: Great to see @EricLeGrand52 leading @RFootball out on the field as the number 5 most inspiring moment as voted by the @espn @CFB150 panel. #RutgersTV / Radio Personality
-
i wrote you all a little love note. thank you #mets fans, for following along this season #LGM ⬇️ ⬇️last night was my last #mets game of 2019 and wow, what a ride it’s been! a strong second half push, a rookie making history, another cy young worthy performance from our ace, and, on a personal level, the… https://t.co/rI3VybfavDBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Zack Wheeler doesn't have the answers regarding his future, but he offers some insight into what he's thinking -- or not thinking -- heading into free agency. https://t.co/4Wxxy3p9U3Blogger / Podcaster
-
last night was my last #mets game of 2019 and wow, what a ride it’s been! a strong second half push, a rookie making history, another cy young worthy performance from our ace, and, on a personal level, the… https://t.co/rI3VybfavDBlogger / Podcaster
-
There is crying in baseball.Seattle fans applaud an emotional Félix Hernández for what likely will be the final time (via @MLB) https://t.co/aRlYnyUJQgBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets