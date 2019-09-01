New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Trivia Friday: Cy Young Winners Without a Complete Game

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7m

With the season Jacob deGrom has had he is poised to finish ahead of Max Scherzer and Hyun-Jin Ryu to win his second consecutive Cy Young Award. If he does win the Cy Young Award, he would become t…

Tweets